New Balance's Star Sneaker Just Got a Gorgeous Tonal Makeover

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just when I thought the New Balance 1906R couldn't get any better, enter these new pastel takes on the New Balance of the year (yeah, I said it).

The New Balance 1906R sneaker receives a fresh coating of spring-worthy pastels, resulting in two gorgeous tonal versions...that you'll only find at Zalando (I'll explain more later on).

The color choices? New Balance's newest 1906R sneaker comes in either a pleasant purple colorway or a minty green scheme, as revealed by New Balance Lifestyle footwear designer Anna Wilson.

Both muted colors completely dress the 1906R sneaker, decorating everything from the leathery and meshy upper to the semi-chunky sole.

Even the laces intertwined with the signature "N" logo got a dose of the seasonal tones.

Again, the pastel New Balance 1906R sneakers are exclusively available at Zalando for those looking to brighten up their spring rotations (or simply in dire need of minty New Balances).

Whether two-toned or shining with metallics, the New Balance 1906R looks good in just about any colorway or outfit. But the monochromatic spins pack a bit more of stylish appeal, as we've seen with other sneakers over the years.

When 2024's shining New Balance sneaker wears tonal schemes, we're blessed with excellent 1906R moments like Randomevent's sweet and creamy collaboration. Oh, and how could I forget when Auralee gave us beautiful pastel jobs during the fall season?

The New Balance 1906R "Pastel Pack" certainly advances the winning streak of tonal 1906R sneakers. But at the same time, who am I kidding? The New Balance 1906R sneaker hasn't missed with any of its colorways thus far.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
