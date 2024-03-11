Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Balance’s Tennis Shoe Is Basically the 480... Only Better

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

New Balance’s T500 shoe made its long-awaited comeback into the world of sneakers midway through last year by way of an Aimé Leon Dore collaboration some forty-years after its initial release.

A shoe New Balance describes as “a nod to modern quiet luxury,” the T500, which first dropped back in 1982, is a no-nonsense tennis sneaker that’s finally re-released as a New Balance mainline silhouette.

With its pigskin suede, nubuck construction, and a perforated toe-box, the New Balance T500 is similar-looking to the Boston-based brand’s popular 480 sneaker.

The only difference being that the T500 is a little sleeker to the eye thanks to its vulcanized sole reminiscent of older tennis models and arrives in a super-clean colorway.

1 / 4
New Balance

New Balance’s T500 fulfills the unique demands of athletic footwear.

Not only does it perform on the court (which it does), but it also reflects the refined leisure that tennis is known for.

The NB T500, available online from March 14, was built to fulfill this dual set of requirements, and the same things that made it a great tennis shoe in 1982 — premium materials and elegant simplicity — are why it still hits the spot today.

Sure, the New Balance latest sneaker might look like the 480 and, quite honestly, bear all the same hallmarks as it, but remember this: the T500 is a bonafide great sneaker in its own right and 2024 is going to be its year.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XH GTX
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RA
New Balance
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RRB
New Balance
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • New Balance's 550 sneaker in a black colorway with a leopard print pattern
    Leopard Print Is So Back Even New Balance's Biggest Shoe Is Wearing it
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance FuelCell Rebel v4.
    New Balance's Carbon-Less Shoe Is Still *Very* Super
    • Sneakers
  • A photograph of New Balance's 610 sneaker as a laceless slip-on in a cream colorway
    How to Make a Great New Balance Better? Make It a Slip-On
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's newest super shoe is also its chunkiest.
    New Balance's Newest Super Shoe Has More Sole Than Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • A top-down photo of New Balance's 580 sneaker in a navy colorway
    How to Make Retro New Balances Better? Add Zippers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • dwyane wade oscars 2024 versace outfit
    That Time Dwyane Wade & Versace Spent Oscars Weekend Together (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • oscars 2024 red carpet outfits
    All-Black Outfits Were Everywhere at the 2024 Oscars
    • Style
  • prada double club luna luna
    Inside Prada’s Double Club: A Wonderland of Stars & Luna Luna Rides
    • Culture
  • jordan 2/3 sneakers 2024
    Jordan's New Hybrid Sneaker Is the Best of Two Models
    • Sneakers
  • nigel sylvester jordan 4 sneaker
    Did Nigel Sylvester Just Debut His Next Jordan Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • END. x HOKA sneaker collaboration 2024.
    HOKA's Remixed Tech-y Sneaker Is Absolutely Faultless
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024