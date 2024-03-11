New Balance’s Tennis Shoe Is Basically the 480... Only Better

New Balance’s T500 shoe made its long-awaited comeback into the world of sneakers midway through last year by way of an Aimé Leon Dore collaboration some forty-years after its initial release.

A shoe New Balance describes as “a nod to modern quiet luxury,” the T500, which first dropped back in 1982, is a no-nonsense tennis sneaker that’s finally re-released as a New Balance mainline silhouette.

With its pigskin suede, nubuck construction, and a perforated toe-box, the New Balance T500 is similar-looking to the Boston-based brand’s popular 480 sneaker.

The only difference being that the T500 is a little sleeker to the eye thanks to its vulcanized sole reminiscent of older tennis models and arrives in a super-clean colorway.

New Balance

New Balance’s T500 fulfills the unique demands of athletic footwear.

Not only does it perform on the court (which it does), but it also reflects the refined leisure that tennis is known for.

The NB T500, available online from March 14, was built to fulfill this dual set of requirements, and the same things that made it a great tennis shoe in 1982 — premium materials and elegant simplicity — are why it still hits the spot today.

Sure, the New Balance latest sneaker might look like the 480 and, quite honestly, bear all the same hallmarks as it, but remember this: the T500 is a bonafide great sneaker in its own right and 2024 is going to be its year.