Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

All of New Balance's Chunky Dad Shoes Look Best in Beige But Especially This One

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

New Balance likes to paint its chunky dad shoes in grey but they look even better in beige. New Balance's beautifully beige 991 dad shoe is a case study.

New Balance's 991 is one of the archetypal retro runners, a beefy masterpiece first released in 2001.

Shop New Balance

Its heft has made it a stylistic touchstone for many elderly sneakers that've followed but the 991 is a uniquely New Balance shoe, what with its signature pigskin suede paneling and streamlined underfoot cushioning.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Compared to several of today's ultra-chunky runners, though, even several of New Balance's own design, the 991 is comparatively flat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nevertheless, it's got enough meat to make the most of a strong colorway and the "Cuban Sand"/"Harbor Mist" 991 wears it well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is yet another New Balance 99x shoe that transforms from classic to killer by simply upgrading to a beige makeup, proving that a strong canvas supersedes any trend.

Something about those earthy tones really makes that slick but substantial silhouette pop, perhaps because it highlights the balance between organic material and technical purpose.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As such, the "Cuban Sand"-tinged 991 stands tall as yet another excellent alternative to new Balance grey. New Balance beige when?

Expect the beige 991 sneaker to do brisk business when it hits New Balance's website for $250 in the near future.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
Multiple colors
New Balance1000
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance860v2 Arctic Grey
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You've Seen JJJJound's Elegant New Balance Dad Shoe Before (But Not Really)
    • Sneakers
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
    • Sneakers
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
    • Sneakers
  • JJJJound's Waterproof New Balance Dad Shoes Enter Stealth Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Leave It to AURALEE To Turn New Balance Dad Shoes Into Wearable Art
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • A Retro Running Shoe as an Homage to Italian Football Excellence (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
    • Style
  • Dad Shoes That Bring the Prairie to the Pavement
    • Sneakers
  • Every A Kind of Guise Collection Is a Wearable Travelogue
    • Style
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now