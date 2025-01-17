New Balance likes to paint its chunky dad shoes in grey but they look even better in beige. New Balance's beautifully beige 991 dad shoe is a case study.

New Balance's 991 is one of the archetypal retro runners, a beefy masterpiece first released in 2001.

Its heft has made it a stylistic touchstone for many elderly sneakers that've followed but the 991 is a uniquely New Balance shoe, what with its signature pigskin suede paneling and streamlined underfoot cushioning.

Compared to several of today's ultra-chunky runners, though, even several of New Balance's own design, the 991 is comparatively flat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nevertheless, it's got enough meat to make the most of a strong colorway and the "Cuban Sand"/"Harbor Mist" 991 wears it well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This is yet another New Balance 99x shoe that transforms from classic to killer by simply upgrading to a beige makeup, proving that a strong canvas supersedes any trend.

Something about those earthy tones really makes that slick but substantial silhouette pop, perhaps because it highlights the balance between organic material and technical purpose.

As such, the "Cuban Sand"-tinged 991 stands tall as yet another excellent alternative to new Balance grey. New Balance beige when?

Expect the beige 991 sneaker to do brisk business when it hits New Balance's website for $250 in the near future.