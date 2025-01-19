Looking for New Balance’s Latest Dad Shoe? Check the Trails

New Balance wants you to take a hike. The king of dad shoes is properly hitting the trails with the Tektrel, a sneaker that’s techier than the elderly silhouettes New Balance is known for.

With a cube-like build, New Balance's all-newTektrel wears a mesh upper with adjustable bungee laces and a rugged outsole that will grip even the bumpiest terrain. Despite its performance-ready detailing, New Balance’s dad shoe steeze still shines through, thanks to the Tektrel's muted color scheme — a purposefully bland hallmark of practical paternal wear. Function over fashion, as they say.

It's no secret that trendy hiking gear has been dominating sneakers for a while now, and the prices can get Grand Canyon steep. To see New Balance offer its functional and stylish Tektrel trail sneaker for under $100 feels like a breath of fresh air.

For context, similar trail sneakers like Salomon's XT-4 OG and Saucony's Trigon Ultra retail for about $200 and $260 respectively. The Tektrel, on the other hand, is available online for $90 via various New Balance international web stores.

This isn’t the first time New Balance has thrown its dad cap into the trail sneaker ring.

The brand’s recent Ice Studios collab was a hiking-flavored shoe through and through, despite being based on a weight-training NB sneaker, but its maximalist color palette makes it almost too pretty to wear during outdoor activities.

The revamped New Balance 610 GTX is another technically sublime trail sneaker kitted with GORE-TEX lining and a grippy midsole though compared to the Tektrel, it's a lot sleeker.

When it comes to technically sound hiking gear, New Balance knows ball.