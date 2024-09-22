Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Salomon's Classic Trail Shoes are Revamped for The Cool Dads

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Salomon brought a classic sneaker out of the vault, and Dad shoe aficionados everywhere have taken notice.

The Salomon XT-4 OG sneaker's reupped line was first introduced in early 2023 with three colorways. Initially just the OG colors were applied to the model.

Over time, the shoe has become more popular as more hues have been added to the lineup. Now, an icy gray model has joined the group.

The Sharkskin Salomon XT-4 OG sneaker features a light gray mesh base with a white rubber sole. Silver metallic details cover the mesh and reflect with every step. A pop of color on the tongue makes up just a tiny bit of the shoe, but it really packs a punch visually.

The Salomon XT-4 OG might have a new audience versus when it was first released, but the sneaker kept up the same integrity as the last time it came out.

A sturdy base grounds the shoe and is attached to the rugged Mud Contagrip outsole that adds a level of traction across any terrain. The shoe uses Salomon's signature Quicklace lacing system for an easy way to hold the upper together. Salomon's website says it best, noting that the XT-4 OG are a celebration of the French sportswear brand's greatest performance features.

So, rest assured, if you still want to take these shoes to the trails, the functionality behind the design is still intact.

If you simply want to wear these sneakers for stylistic purposes only, that's cool, too.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
