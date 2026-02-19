Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s Blacked-Out Dad Shoe Is the Father of All Retro Sneakers

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Mita Sneakers
1 / 4

Great things can come from the darkness. Sometimes those great things are blacked-out New Balance dad shoes.

Inspired by runners from the 2000s, the New Balance U2010 is a beefy dad shoe, kitted with elderly nostalgia manifested through matte nubuck leather, suede paneling, and bungee-style laces. It's luxe, in a paternal sort of way.

shop new balance here

But like most New Balance dad shoes, this U2010 sneaker is more than just its (really) good looks. It has some techy specs involved as well.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the midfoot, the U2010 has a "Stability Web," New Balance's thermoplastic arch-support unit that gives the sneaker lightweight support.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even though this isn't a performance sneaker, the U2010 is still quite ergonomic. Comfort will always be king where NB is concerned.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It has the chunkiness of a dad shoe, layered with the inherent chicness that comes with any all-black colorway. One thing about it, a monochromatic moment is always going to hit. It's basically science.

In fact, the only thing New Balance might do better than chunky dad shoes is single-toned sneakers.

See, this is not the first time New Balance has run this kind of experiment to impeccable results. From creamy New Balance 990v4 sneakers to fully lilac marvels, New Balance knows the power of an achromatic moment.

shop new balance here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Despite A Current Sneaker Fatigue, Certain Styles Never Tire
  • After Years of Military-Coded New Balances, WTAPS Devised a Pared-Back Beauty
  • New Balance's Chocolate Dad Shoe Belongs In a Bakery
  • A Surprisingly Stylish New Balance Basketball Dad Shoe
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Blacked-Out Dad Shoe Is the Father of All Retro Sneakers
  • Skate-Coded Birkenstock Hiking Shoes? Louis Vuitton's Footwear Designer Did That
  • Why Aren't More People Talking About the Hermès Boombox?
  • Starbucks Wakes Up Fashion Week with LP Giobbi
  • Kiko Kostadinov’s Tabi-Toed ASICS Are a Surprise Deep Cut
  • Lykke Li Sees God
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now