New Balance’s Blacked-Out Dad Shoe Is the Father of All Retro Sneakers

Great things can come from the darkness. Sometimes those great things are blacked-out New Balance dad shoes.

Inspired by runners from the 2000s, the New Balance U2010 is a beefy dad shoe, kitted with elderly nostalgia manifested through matte nubuck leather, suede paneling, and bungee-style laces. It's luxe, in a paternal sort of way.

But like most New Balance dad shoes, this U2010 sneaker is more than just its (really) good looks. It has some techy specs involved as well.

At the midfoot, the U2010 has a "Stability Web," New Balance's thermoplastic arch-support unit that gives the sneaker lightweight support.

Even though this isn't a performance sneaker, the U2010 is still quite ergonomic. Comfort will always be king where NB is concerned.

It has the chunkiness of a dad shoe, layered with the inherent chicness that comes with any all-black colorway. One thing about it, a monochromatic moment is always going to hit. It's basically science.

In fact, the only thing New Balance might do better than chunky dad shoes is single-toned sneakers.

See, this is not the first time New Balance has run this kind of experiment to impeccable results. From creamy New Balance 990v4 sneakers to fully lilac marvels, New Balance knows the power of an achromatic moment.

