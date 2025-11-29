atmos & New Balance's Chromed-Up Collab Is 100% Millennium Maximalism

As if taken from a time capsule, famed Tokyo sneaker boutique atmos gave a deep-cut New Balance running shoe a stylishly nostalgic overhaul.

Taking cues from early internet's Y2K aesthetics, the “ABZORB 2000” throws it back to the dawn of the aughts, and embraces all the shrillness said era entails.

Part of a mini-series of decades-inspired redesigns, the standout "ABZORB 2000" takes a muted, almost ashy base and embellishes it with shimmery pink and green panelling. The chrome-y colors repeat in the shoe's gradient, retro-futurist soles.

The latter aren't just a wonderfully tacky treat for the eyes though. They're as functional as they are flashy, instilled with New Balance's trademark namesake ABZORB cushioning, for ultimate comfort at high performance.

Along with a campaign that looks as though it ran as ads in between afternoon television programming, the "ABZORB 2000" does a great job at transporting us back by 20 years, without sacrificing a contemporary edge that makes this sneaker something to want right now. Even if it takes a trip to atmos' December Shinjuku pop up, one of the only places it'll be sold.

In total contrast to some of its recent stealth-wealthy leather shoes, this atmos collab, as well as a similarly neon-hued composition with Maryland-based retailer DTLR, sheds (strobe) light onto New Balance's ravier side.

Low-key luxe? More like millennium maximalism.

