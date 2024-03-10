Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Did Nigel Sylvester Just Debut His Next Jordan Sneaker?

in Sneakers
Words By Morgan Smith

Nigel Sylvester may have just revealed his next Jordan sneaker while doing what he does best: showing off his BMX skills.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Sylvester reminded us that he is indeed a BMX pro. In between his cool flips and hops, the athlete cleverly flashed what appears to be his next Jordan sneaker, an Air Jordan 4 RM shoe.

The Restomod — that's "restoration" plus "modification — Jordan 4 sneaker preserves some classic AJ4 features, including the Nike branding and thick sole pumped with Nike Air. However, everything else is a new Jordan 4, baby — new "wings," new low-top look (it's a short king now), and some apparent new materials.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is on track to release sometime during the holiday season. But thanks to Sylvester, we're getting first tastes months in advance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It certainly aligns with 2023 rumors, where whispers spoke of the Jordan Brand tapping Sylvester to debut the new Jordan 4 sneaker. The Air Jordan 4 RM sneakers worn by our Frontpage star are mostly black, followed by layers of grey and off-white hues, which checks a couple of boxes for the debut sneaker's colors.

Sylvester captioned the Jordan 4 RM reveal with "loading..." In other words, expect more to be revealed in the coming months.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Before officially joining the Jordan Brand family, Sylvester had a pretty tight relationship with Nike since the early 2000s. He even got his own Nike shoe, a blacked-out Dunk High sneaker topped with a gleaming Swoosh.

In 2018, Sylvester linked with Jordan for a pair of gloriously pre-scuffed Jordan 1 sneakers, mirroring his journey to becoming a renowned BMX athlete. Finally, Jordan and Sylvester made it official in 2021.

In the years after, Sylvester starred in Jordan campaigns and even dropped a Jordan Air Ship (they were F&Fs). Now, the pair are entering their next phase: a Jordan 4 sneaker team-up, from the looks of it.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
