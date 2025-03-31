Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There's no time like the present, especially for "jeakers" (jeans + sneakers) fanatics. Nike's 2025 lineup alone is making out to be a denim shoe wonderland, stacking up with jeans-ified Air Jordan 1 Lows and even Devin Booker's signature Book 1 shoes.

More good news! Rumors of the denim Air Jordan 4 appear to be true. A sneaker sample leaker recently shared detailed looks at their "early pairs," which are pretty spot on with previous mockups.

Supposedly named "Worn Blue," the Jordan 4 comes wrapped in a classic blue and lighter-washed denim, resulting in stylish patchwork design. Additionally, the shoe features frayed edge details, further playing on the worn-in vibe.

The Jordan 4 gets some nice color contrasts to complement its denim, particularly a white Air sole and an outsole featuring both regular white rubber and brown gum rubber, it seems.

Finally, the Jordan 4 finishes with a gold lace dubrae that reads "Family," potentially nodding to the shoe's bigger story (the Jordan Brand hasn't officially announced the sneakers yet. These are just leaked pairs).

Right now, the lace charm alone gives off Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants energy.

This isn't the Jordan 4's first denim rodeo, either. In 2018, the model slipped into a pair of Levi's jeans for an official collaboration with the iconic denim brand (red tabs included). With Levi's rumored to take the Air Max 95 for a spin this year, the label may have been too busy for the latest Jordan sneakers.

But no worries. Nike's got this one all on its own.

The forthcoming denim Jordan 4 sneakers are expected to release sometime during the fall season, bringing a fresh pair of jeans to the feet just in time for the cooling weather.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
