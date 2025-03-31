The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans

There's no time like the present, especially for "jeakers" (jeans + sneakers) fanatics. Nike's 2025 lineup alone is making out to be a denim shoe wonderland, stacking up with jeans-ified Air Jordan 1 Lows and even Devin Booker's signature Book 1 shoes.

More good news! Rumors of the denim Air Jordan 4 appear to be true. A sneaker sample leaker recently shared detailed looks at their "early pairs," which are pretty spot on with previous mockups.

Supposedly named "Worn Blue," the Jordan 4 comes wrapped in a classic blue and lighter-washed denim, resulting in stylish patchwork design. Additionally, the shoe features frayed edge details, further playing on the worn-in vibe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Jordan 4 gets some nice color contrasts to complement its denim, particularly a white Air sole and an outsole featuring both regular white rubber and brown gum rubber, it seems.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Finally, the Jordan 4 finishes with a gold lace dubrae that reads "Family," potentially nodding to the shoe's bigger story (the Jordan Brand hasn't officially announced the sneakers yet. These are just leaked pairs).

Right now, the lace charm alone gives off Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants energy.

This isn't the Jordan 4's first denim rodeo, either. In 2018, the model slipped into a pair of Levi's jeans for an official collaboration with the iconic denim brand (red tabs included). With Levi's rumored to take the Air Max 95 for a spin this year, the label may have been too busy for the latest Jordan sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But no worries. Nike's got this one all on its own.

The forthcoming denim Jordan 4 sneakers are expected to release sometime during the fall season, bringing a fresh pair of jeans to the feet just in time for the cooling weather.