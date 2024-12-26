How Very NIGO to Bring Cactus Plant Flea Market In on His Nike Collab

NIGO loves Nike. NIGO loves Cactus Plant Flea Market. Bringing everyone together in one collaboration... how terrifically NIGO.

The possibility of NIGO x Nike x CPFM was always there, to some degree, what with NIGO and CPFM's many prior crossovers and the fact that both of them are Nike collaborators.

But the concept was crystalized as reality (well, semi-reality) by a late December Instagram post, though the collab played backseat to the two folks at center stage.

On December 21, NIGO and BTS member J-Hope shared photos of the two posing for a picture, presumably as some sort of business meeting or at least a seeding session to hook up the K-Pop superstar with some free NIGO x Nike swag.

Most notably, though, beyond the J-Hope wearing a NIGO x Nike shirt, is the varsity jacket worn by NIGO himself.

Though the initial NIGO x Nike drop did include some stadium jackets with the requisite branding, they pale in comparison to NIGO's blacked-out "JUST DID IT" outerwear. Beyond riffing on a classic Nike slogan, the jacket is most notable for using a typeface that's eerily similar to the lettering typically utilized by Cactus Plant Flea Market.

So... put the pieces together.

NIGO and Nike have issued a few increasingly solid colorways of his preferred Air Force 3 over the past few weeks but what better way to bring more eyeballs to his next major Nike drop than a CPFM component?

Of course, it's also likely that CPFM created the jacket for NIGO as a one-off, as it so often does for famous friends like Travis Scott and Pharrell.

But with a recent big-time collab with UNIQLO and SpongeBob under its belt, it's not like CPFM isn't perfectly positioned to cash in on a fresh round of attention with one more heavyweight team-up.

And, certainly, NIGO and Nike have lots more surprises in the tank for their ongoing partnership. It'd be terribly NIGO to bring in CPFM — why not Verdy, too, while we're at it?