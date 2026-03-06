Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Strappy Outdoor Sandal Has the Mind of a Trail Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The weather is slowly heating up, and Nike's coolest sandals are coming out to play. And the great thing about Nike's sandals is that they basically bring the brand's famous sneaker technologies into the warmer seasons, resulting in summer-ready steppers featuring, say, Nike Air.

Take the ACG Air Deschutz+, for example. It's a 1990s ACG sandal that also acts like a Nike trail sneaker. And it's back for Summer '26.

On the outside, the ACG Air Deschutz looks like a classic strappy sandal, promising a secure ride, whether that be through the great outdoors or the concrete jungle.

Under the hood, it's basically a Swoosh hiker. The rugged uppers are made from durable, quick-drying materials in case any unexpected puddles appear along the way. At the same time, both the footbed and outsole feature these cool patterns, which are actually there for gripping purposes.

And the soles may be on the flatter side, but they are actually well-cushioned, thanks to Nike's signature Air tech, which has also been used in the brand's most famous running models and even stylish sandals like the Air Max Halo and Air Max Koko.

Nike offers the ACG Air Deschutz+ sandal in two colorways, black and multicolor ("Light Iron Ore"), which are now available on the the brand's Japan website for ¥9,900, around $62.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
