Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe

We may still be in the chilly season, but Nike is already cranking up the heat for its Air Max Halo sandal.

The Air Max Halo debuts as a new chunky sandal featuring stylish puffer-leather uppers, grippy textured insoles, and extra-thick soles pumped up with Nike Air.

It's a summer sandal with running-sneaker tech, or even a sneaker in vacation mode. Either way, Nike's got another good-looking "snandal" on its hands for the spring and summer seasons.

The debut lineup promises several rotation-ready options, from classic all-black colorways to shinier metallic and iridescent iterations.

Nike

As we speak, there's a white Air Max Halo sneaker up for grabs on Nike Japan's website for ¥13,530, which is roughly $87.

The Air Max Halo falls in the same family as the Air Max Isla and Air Max Koko, the sportswear brand's other sandals with the sneaker-coded constructions.

Hopefully, the Halo gets the same fashion-y treatment as its family members, which have appeared in denim looks and even cozy UGG-level designs.

Shearling Halo sandals for winter sounds heavenly, really.

