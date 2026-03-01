Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We may still be in the chilly season, but Nike is already cranking up the heat for its Air Max Halo sandal.

The Air Max Halo debuts as a new chunky sandal featuring stylish puffer-leather uppers, grippy textured insoles, and extra-thick soles pumped up with Nike Air.

It's a summer sandal with running-sneaker tech, or even a sneaker in vacation mode. Either way, Nike's got another good-looking "snandal" on its hands for the spring and summer seasons.

The debut lineup promises several rotation-ready options, from classic all-black colorways to shinier metallic and iridescent iterations.

As we speak, there's a white Air Max Halo sneaker up for grabs on Nike Japan's website for ¥13,530, which is roughly $87.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Max Halo falls in the same family as the Air Max Isla and Air Max Koko, the sportswear brand's other sandals with the sneaker-coded constructions.

Hopefully, the Halo gets the same fashion-y treatment as its family members, which have appeared in denim looks and even cozy UGG-level designs.

Shearling Halo sandals for winter sounds heavenly, really.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
