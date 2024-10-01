Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Gorp "Wallabee" Is Back With Elderly Swag

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's first-ever SNKRS Showcase saw the sportswear label "leak" its upcoming drops for 2024, previewing models like the classic Foamposite sneakers and their wild clog counterparts. In perfect timing for fashion's gorpcore obsessions, Nike also announced revealed sneak peeks at several ACG models, including the ACG Izy.

Nike's ACG Izy moccasin, the underrated gorp gem from the 90s, is officially back and ready for the outdoors again.

The Nike ACG Izy still feels very familiar, even if this is your first time meeting the Swoosh model. For one, Nike's ACG Izy resembles a crossover between UGG's stacked Venture and Clarks Wallabees.

Nike's ACG Izy also looks like an ACG Rufus but in a moc's body. You could even call it a Rufus 2.0.

The Izy even features a similar layered, beefed-up sole like the Rufus. However, the Izy's upper follows a moccasin-style setup with smooth, waterproof textures and classic stitchings. The model also includes a zippered closure and pulls on the heel for effortless wear.

What's more, Nike has given the model some classic, elderly swag in black and khaki suede outfits, options that will be released during the holiday season.

Models like Nike's Zoom Vomero Roam and ACG Exploraid promote a more hardcore rugged agenda, while the ACG Izy protects you from the outdoor elements and improves your grandpa swag.

Either way, Nike's got you covered against Mother Nature in tech and style.

