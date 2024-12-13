Wales Bonner, Is That You? adidas Unleashes Its Own Fur-tastic Samba

It turns out: we're not the only ones who can't get over Wales Bonner's sublime adidas collaborations. The sportswear label itself also seems quite obsessed with its collaborator's beautiful shoes, as the brand can't stop making its own Wales Bonner-flavored sneakers.

Like the designer's coveted sneakers, adidas has been also going beast mode with its Sambas, resulting in furry animalistic iterations. Time for another beastly makeover, Samba.

A new adidas Samba with black pony hair recently surfaced, revealing the beloved model with shiny black fur throughout its upper.

The new Samba instantly led me to search Wales Bonner's own hairy Sambas and even compare them side by side. Black fur? Check. Cream accents? Check. Tasteful brown gum sole? Check, check, check. It's quite literally the Wales Bonner Samba minus the long flappy tongue and, well, Wales.

The new Samba is also fully hairy (toe box included), whereas the sold-out collaboration featured buttery leather "T" toes and lustrous fur.

Wales Bonner-coded or not, adidas' pony hair Samba gets a pass. First and foremost, its hair-covered designs looks incredibly good. Then again, I'm sucker for furry shoes.

Secondly, for folks like me who refuse to pay the $500+ resale price for the Wales Bonner team-up, adidas' Samba is the next best thing. Hopefully, it comes with an affordable price tag when it drops in the spring.