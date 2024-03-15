Barry Keoghan Isn't Your Typical UGG Man

Some may still be hung up on Barry Keoghan's post-murder-spree naked dance number or trying to forget that bathtub scene from Saltburn. But it's time to move on and appreciate the Irish actor's latest role as a UGG man.

'Twas a beautiful sunny day in Los Angeles when Keoghan decided to bless the California city with some knee action and a big UGG moment (and I mean big).

The internet-proclaimed short king gained some serious inches in UGG's new Venture Daze shoes, a remixed Tasman slipper featuring a stacked sole of enlarged tire treads.

Atop its smooth suede and woven upper, the UGG Venture Daze receives muted natural paint jobs like UGG's classic Chestnut and Sand colors.

1 / 3 UGG

Keoghan's colorway select? The Dunkirk star opted for the UGG slip-on's most vibrant colorway, complete with a bright, highlighter green base. Of course!

The UGG Venture Daze certainly match the vibes of his equally bold outfit: a cable-knit sweater vest layered over a white short-sleeve tee, paired with black sweat shorts that stop just above the knee. Judging by how the shorts' hems curled up, they also look like cut-offs (even better).

1 / 1 UGG

When Keoghan isn't making headlines for secret canoodling with girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter (they made it official at the 2024 Oscars), the actor is captivating moviegoers with his big-screen performances.

Before our very eyes, Keoghan has become a Marvel superhero, a war soldier, the scariest Joker yet, and an undercover middle-class student who knows how to murder the dance floor. In other words, Keogan possesses quite the acting range.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Keoghan's style is also pretty limitless. One moment, Keoghan is giving us blueberry blue Burberry moments worthy of best-dressed mentions. Next time, we could catch the actor flexing the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker while getting in the Stone Island badge (this actually happened).

Now, Keoghan is out here giving UGG's super platformed slip-ons a proper debut.

Keoghan's not an UGG man in the same sense as, say Y2K style royalty Adam Sandler known for frequently sporting the brand's classic sheepskin boots. But he is wearing an UGG shoe, nonetheless, so he counts as part of the pack. If we're lucky, maybe he'll take on the Classic Ultra Ultra Tall Boot next.