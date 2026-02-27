Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Cleanest ACG Moc Gone Summer-Sweet Frozé Mode

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the way Nike has been dressing the ACG Izy lately, this just might be the zip-up moc's most stylish year yet.

The Izy "Arctic Orange," in particular, is quite the looker, offering a pale peachy color scheme that honestly resembles a refreshing frozé slushie. Yum.

Shop Nike

The tasty color palette also includes some contrast blue touches. It's almost like Nike drizzled some extra blueberry syrup on the already summer-sweet ACG sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's revived moccasin-inspired shoe already dresses quite well, offering suave suede looks on most days, with an occasional wrinkled or woven outfit on others.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The ACG color schemes are good as well. But the "Arctic Orange" takes things to another stylish level.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And it ain't alone. In fact, Nike has a whole lineup of stylish Izy sneakers for spring and summer, set to release in black, "Flax," "Cargo Khaki," and "Deep Brown."

All, including the delicious "Arctic Orange," are expected to drop on Nike's website during the warmer seasons.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Thickest Nike Air Max Ever Is Tasty AF With Blueberry Glaze
  • Nike's Waterproof Boot Is Like a Timberland Trek Sneaker
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The Retro Nike Runner That Birthed ACG Makes a Big, Beautiful Comeback
What To Read Next
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • Nike’s Ultra-Stylish, High-Tech ACG Trail Runner Is Literally Down for Whatever
  • Nike's Classic Air Max Is Freshest When Dressed Like Nike's *Other* Classic Air Max
  • As a Cowboy Clog, Birkenstock's Boston Looks Insanely Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now