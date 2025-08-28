Nike's Wrinkly Mule Now Looks Incredible With the Lights Off

Nike ACG has a habit of reviving its weirdest designs and making them even weirder.

The Izy, a Wallabee-coded mule from Nike’s outdoorsy archives, is usually dressed in earthy leathers and suedes. But for Holiday 2025, it’s mutating into something stranger: a wrinkled reflective clog.

Nike's new “Wrinkly Reflective” Izy shoe trades smooth leather panels for a crumpled textile that looks weather-beaten by design.

In daylight, it’s all texture and folds, like paper left out in the rain. Under flash or low light, though, the shoe's material erupts in reflective patterning, glowing in ways past Izy sneakers never did.

It’s practical for visibility in the wild, sure, but it also reads like Nike making a mule with nightlife ambitions.

It feels like part of a bigger ACG story. The Rufus returned in denim and acid gradients, mules that leaned into clunky, ugly-chic charm. The Izy takes that energy and pushes it forward, showing how ACG’s slip-ons can shapeshift from trail shoes to oddball clogs to reflective flex pieces.

The “Wrinkly Reflective” is sure to get its shine when it drops later this holiday season on Nike’s website.

