Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Wrinkly Mule Now Looks Incredible With the Lights Off

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

Nike ACG has a habit of reviving its weirdest designs and making them even weirder.

The Izy, a Wallabee-coded mule from Nike’s outdoorsy archives, is usually dressed in earthy leathers and suedes. But for Holiday 2025, it’s mutating into something stranger: a wrinkled reflective clog.

Shop Nike

Nike's new “Wrinkly Reflective” Izy shoe trades smooth leather panels for a crumpled textile that looks weather-beaten by design. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In daylight, it’s all texture and folds, like paper left out in the rain. Under flash or low light, though, the shoe's material erupts in reflective patterning, glowing in ways past Izy sneakers never did.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s practical for visibility in the wild, sure, but it also reads like Nike making a mule with nightlife ambitions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It feels like part of a bigger ACG story. The Rufus returned in denim and acid gradients, mules that leaned into clunky, ugly-chic charm. The Izy takes that energy and pushes it forward, showing how ACG’s slip-ons can shapeshift from trail shoes to oddball clogs to reflective flex pieces. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The “Wrinkly Reflective” is sure to get its shine when it drops later this holiday season on Nike’s website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Port TangerTemo Brown/Tobacco
$320.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
4145

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bode Made Nike Sneakers. Now, Nike's Making Bode Sneakers
  • Nike Literally Fleshed Out an Incredibly Elite Running Shoe
  • Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe, Now Built to Last
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
What To Read Next
  • New Balance and Zalando’s City Pack 2.0 Says It All with a Nod
  • Nike's Wrinkly Mule Now Looks Incredible With the Lights Off
  • The Original Vans Skate Shoe But Better
  • Its Gear Was Always Tough But Now It's Impressively Steezy
  • Part Watch, Part Toy. Entirely M.A.D.
  • New Balance’s Normy Dad Shoe Grew Into a Rugged Skater
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now