An Ultra-Fly Nike Trail Beast, Born for the Wild, Raised Like a Super Shoe

Nike has made its first-ever trail super shoe somehow even better. Enter the ACG Ultrafly.

It's an updated version of the 2023 Ultrafly sneaker, designed to be even more of a literal trail blazer. It's designed with extra outdoor readiness, with help coming directly from the masters of the wild themselves, Nike's All Conditions Gear line.

Compared to the previous Ultrafly, the ACG versions promise a tweaked upper that's not only breathable but keeps you cool during your adventure. It also features a new and improved carbon fiber plate, ready for the toughest grounds.

Nike designed its latest sneaker for the athletes who "choose the wild." And it certainly has their backs (and feet) with a build packed with Nike's most advanced tech, from Zoom X foam cushioning to the super-grippy Vibram soles.

Nike has made record-shattering super shoes and great trail shoes. However, the ACG Ultrafly is the best of both worlds, plus some. It's quite literally a monster of a trail shoe.

The ACG Ultrafly sneaker pictured above is a prototype worn and tested by Nike's athletes. However, the final sneaker will be available on Nike's website sometime during spring.

