Nike's Charm-Crazy Air Force 1 Is Super Self-Absorbed

Nike's super-studded Air Force 1 sneaker insists upon itself in the best way possible. The Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX is a classic AF1 sneaker that's a bit obsessed with itself, hence the additional Swoosh charms around the main Swoosh in the middle.

The small, charm-like gold accents match the AF1 logo at the base of the lace vamp, adding a touch of regal charm to the otherwise simple sneaker. Well, regal charm or Labubu charm-mania, your call.

The Air Force 1 '07 LX also wears an off-white hue compared to the AF1’s classic stark white colorway that gives it a sense of being slightly more special.

Whether that looks like implementing a crocodile upper or adding a few fluttering butterfly friends to the Swoosh, Nike is quite fond of playing around with its most iconic sneaker make, especially when it comes to keeping most of what makes the Air Force 1 so classic intact.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And that’s not to mention all of the high-profile Air Force 1 sneaker collaborations with the likes of Nigo and Chef Nobu's Sushi Club.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Everybody wants a piece of the AF1. Maybe that’s why it’s so self-obsessed.

But, let's be honest, no sneaker is touching the AF1's cultural legacy.

Available on the Nike website for $125, the Air Force 1 '07 LX sneaker represents a reasonable progression for a shoe that has explored nearly every version of itself.

Now it's just doubling down on its Swoosh charm with, well, Swoosh charms.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.