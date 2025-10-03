Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Charm-Crazy Air Force 1 Is Super Self-Absorbed

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike's super-studded Air Force 1 sneaker insists upon itself in the best way possible. The Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX is a classic AF1 sneaker that's a bit obsessed with itself, hence the additional Swoosh charms around the main Swoosh in the middle. 

The small, charm-like gold accents match the AF1 logo at the base of the lace vamp, adding a touch of regal charm to the otherwise simple sneaker. Well, regal charm or Labubu charm-mania, your call.

Shop Nike here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Force 1 '07 LX also wears an off-white hue compared to the AF1’s classic stark white colorway that gives it a sense of being slightly more special.

Whether that looks like implementing a crocodile upper or adding a few fluttering butterfly friends to the Swoosh, Nike is quite fond of playing around with its most iconic sneaker make, especially when it comes to keeping most of what makes the Air Force 1 so classic intact.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And that’s not to mention all of the high-profile Air Force 1 sneaker collaborations with the likes of Nigo and Chef Nobu's Sushi Club.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Everybody wants a piece of the AF1. Maybe that’s why it’s so self-obsessed.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But, let's be honest, no sneaker is touching the AF1's cultural legacy. 

Available on the Nike website for $125, the Air Force 1 '07 LX sneaker represents a reasonable progression for a shoe that has explored nearly every version of itself.

Now it's just doubling down on its Swoosh charm with, well, Swoosh charms.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Nike Air Force 1 Looks Best In Timbs Cosplay
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
  • A Charm-Covered Air Force 1 That Goes Full Miami Vice
What To Read Next
  • What Can Your Lip Balm Do for You?
  • When a Seasoned Skater Remakes a 30-Year-Old Nike Air Max In His Image
  • New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe, but Made Like a Luxe Handbag
  • New Balance's Artsy Dad Shoe Is a Pumpkin-Spiced Latte In Jeans
  • MAPC Jacobs Isn’t a Typo. It's a Long Time Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Bad Bunny Took adidas to the Races
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now