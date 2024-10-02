Chef Nobu's Nike Sushi Force 1 Shoes Are Exclusive as His Restaurant

If you thought securing a resy at Nobu was tough, attempting to get your hands on a pair of Chef Nobu's Sushi Club x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers might send you into a yellow tailspin (you know, like the tuna).

To celebrate Nobu's 30th anniversary in 2024, New York Sushi Club and Nike re-released a pair of all-white Air Force 1 sneakers with the New York Sushi Club logo printed on the heel and insole. Simple but important.

In place of the signature AF1 detailing, this collaborative sneaker has "SF1" on its lace dubraé, which (cutely) stands for Sushi Force 1. In both the world of culinary excellence and extremely fresh kicks, it's really all in the details. Yes Swoosh!

Now, if this sneaker gives you some real déjà vu, you might just be a Nobue insider. The Sushi Club — a sushi-obsessed collective formed in 2021 by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Stampd founder Chris Stamp — released an almost identical pair of Air Force 1 sneakers in 2023 to celebrate the grand opening of Nobu's Beverly Hills restaurant.

Differences between the Beverly Hills release includes swapped cities on the logos, and a "30" embossed on the inside of the newer sneaker's tongue to commemorate three decades of world-class sushi.

A collaboration between one of the most rapped-about sneakers and one of the most rapped-about sushi establishments? It's like a streetwear séance. It's also a yummy continuation of the food-to-lifestyle-brand pipeline.

The umami-licious Air Force 1 sneakers are certainly the main dish in this collaboration, but there are also some pretty sweet sides available as well, including co-branded Nike and Sushi Club black trucker hats, varsity jackets, sake cups, and totes.

All that will be exclusively available at a two-day pop-up from October 4 at Perrotin New York and on the Sushi Club website, followed by a release at Sushi Club La Brea.

The collaborative Nike sneakers, however, are a friends and family-only type deal which is unfortunate because these Sushi Air Force 1s are raw AF — no sashimi.