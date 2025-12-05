Nike's "Chanel" Air Force 1s Are Equally Rugged & Cutesy

Nike's got its own "Chanel" Air Force 1 Lows.

The new sneakers aren't an official Chanel x Nike collaboration, by the way. They're actually called the "Boucle" Forces, which are basically these green canvas versions complete with distressed details and fuzzy yarn-like shoelaces.

Oh, and it also has a beaded Swoosh.

The vintage-style design awakens memories of Chanel's iconic graffiti messenger bag (streetwear star Lil Yachty has one).

The Spring 2015 shoulder bag inspired a pair of sold-out Vans sneakers, which released this fall. Now, it seems to have landed on the moodboard for Nike's latest "Boucle" Air Force 1.

Nike has previously released Air Force 1 collabs with luxury labels like Tiffany and Louis Vuitton, resulting in some of the most coveted and luxurious Forces ever.

And with the way Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, is out here wearing Nikes during runway shows, who knows? Maybe a Chanel x Nike sneaker isn't far off, after all.

Wishful thinking, of course.

Until then, we have these nice Chanel-style "Boucle" Air Force 1s, which are scheduled to release on December 12 at stores like Footdistrict and AFEW for €130 (around $151).

