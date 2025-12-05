Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's "Chanel" Air Force 1s Are Equally Rugged & Cutesy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's got its own "Chanel" Air Force 1 Lows.

The new sneakers aren't an official Chanel x Nike collaboration, by the way. They're actually called the "Boucle" Forces, which are basically these green canvas versions complete with distressed details and fuzzy yarn-like shoelaces.

Oh, and it also has a beaded Swoosh.

The vintage-style design awakens memories of Chanel's iconic graffiti messenger bag (streetwear star Lil Yachty has one).

The Spring 2015 shoulder bag inspired a pair of sold-out Vans sneakers, which released this fall. Now, it seems to have landed on the moodboard for Nike's latest "Boucle" Air Force 1.

Nike has previously released Air Force 1 collabs with luxury labels like Tiffany and Louis Vuitton, resulting in some of the most coveted and luxurious Forces ever.

And with the way Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, is out here wearing Nikes during runway shows, who knows? Maybe a Chanel x Nike sneaker isn't far off, after all.

Wishful thinking, of course.

Until then, we have these nice Chanel-style "Boucle" Air Force 1s, which are scheduled to release on December 12 at stores like Footdistrict and AFEW for €130 (around $151).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
