Vibram Soles? GORE-TEX? Is This an Air Force 1 or a Rain Boot?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
If you love AF1s but hate slick sidewalks, the upcoming Vibram x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Summit White” is a rain-stomper built with everyone’s favorite all-weather material, GORE-TEX.

The sole is full Vibram, which means elite grippy performance. The white leather has a subtle texture, the Swoosh is pressed instead of stitched, and the only loud thing on the shoe is that small yellow Vibram tag. Simple, but it works.

Nike’s messed with Vibram before on trail shoes and combat ACG boots, but never really on something this everyday. The AF1’s already been winterized, blessed with the spirit of Timbs, Lunar-soled, you name it. 

And as for the weathering? The GORE-TEX shows up in the little details, not the whole upper.

You’ve got the standard leather build, but the dubraes are etched with “AF1” and “GORE-TEX,” basically flagging the pair as all-weather. 

The sneaker will feature GORE-TEX lining inside, which would track with what Nike’s done before on AF1 GTX drops, keeping the outside classic while the inside stays dry. 

We’ve never seen a Vibram-branded outsole on an AF1 straight from Nike. Word is a three-color pack drops in Summer 2026 on Nike’s website — white, black, and red — though that’s “expected,” not confirmed.

Adding the Vibram midsole and the GORE-TEX doesn’t change the AF1’s look, just makes it tougher. You get the same sneaker you know, only now a rogue puddle won’t ruin your day.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
