A Tactical Air Force 1 Is Also a Luxe One

Do you like your Air Force 1s luxe or utilitarian? Or how about both?

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Dark Obsidian takes the classic AF1 silhouette and hardens it with Cordura ripstop nylon underlays and smooth leather overlays, all finished in a moody navy that hovers between black and blue. 

A tiny Cordura tab marks the upgrade, while a double swoosh and tonal sole keep things stealthy. 

The LV8, shorthand for “elevate,” is Nike’s way of dressing up the standard AF1. It has the same sole and shape, but is upgraded with premium touches. Here, Cordura is the star. 

Known for its military-grade toughness, the fabric shrugs off scuffs and storms, giving the sneaker a ruggedness usually reserved for field gear.

Pair that with leather trims and you’ve got an AF1 that feels just as at home on city streets as it would in basic training.

At this point, the Air Force 1 might be Nike’s most versatile shoe. It’s a chameleon that absorbs anything you throw at it: luxury leathers, very wild prints, gorp-core tech, even denim.

It’s been the crisp white pair in a Nelly video, the blank canvas for every limited collab, and the backbone of sneaker culture for four decades. Through it all, it never loses that swagger.

The Dark Obsidian Cordura LV8 keeps that energy intact while giving the AF1 a harder shell, shedding its more traditional white upper for something a little more scuff-friendly. 

Expect the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Dark Obsidian/Black to stealthily pop out September 13 for $135 at Nike’s website

