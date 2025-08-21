Nike's Absurdly Dressy Air Force 1 Is a Wild Ride

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike's latest Air Force 1 sneaker is straight-up wild (literally). But it's one of the brand's most luxe Forces, too.

It's a full leather takeover for the "Fauna Brown" Air Force 1, which features glossy croc skin-textured leather uppers, a pebbled tongue, and a creamy collar.

Things get interesting below the upper. This pair of Air Force 1s maintains the slick vibes all the way down, swapping out its standard rubber midsole for buttery leather.

What's more, the leather midsole has this sort of "aged" look, which only makes the sneaker more attractive and, honestly, dress shoe-like.

We've seen a few nice reptilian Nike sneakers as well as plenty of satisfying "aged" Air Force 1s (dressy versions, too). But this particular take on the classic model has quite literally tipped the scale, the croc scale, that is.

For the AF1 lovers looking to zhuzh up their collections, Nike's snazzy "Fauna Brown" sneakers are expected to drop sometime in November on Nike's website.

