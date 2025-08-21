Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Absurdly Dressy Air Force 1 Is a Wild Ride

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's latest Air Force 1 sneaker is straight-up wild (literally). But it's one of the brand's most luxe Forces, too.

It's a full leather takeover for the "Fauna Brown" Air Force 1, which features glossy croc skin-textured leather uppers, a pebbled tongue, and a creamy collar.

Things get interesting below the upper. This pair of Air Force 1s maintains the slick vibes all the way down, swapping out its standard rubber midsole for buttery leather.

What's more, the leather midsole has this sort of "aged" look, which only makes the sneaker more attractive and, honestly, dress shoe-like.

We've seen a few nice reptilian Nike sneakers as well as plenty of satisfying "aged" Air Force 1s (dressy versions, too). But this particular take on the classic model has quite literally tipped the scale, the croc scale, that is.

For the AF1 lovers looking to zhuzh up their collections, Nike's snazzy "Fauna Brown" sneakers are expected to drop sometime in November on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
