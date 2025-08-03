Behold, Nike's Beautifully Beastly Dunk Shoe
The Nike Dunk Low may no longer be the king of the sneaker jungle, but it's certainly going beast mode with its animal-themed drops.
After the reveal of a full-fledged "Panda" pack, the Nike Dunk takes a trip to the swamp for a "Black Croc Skin" makeover.
As the name implies, the newest Dunk sneaker comes wrapped in glossy, blacked-out reptilian textures, resulting in a tonal yet wild iteration of the classic Nike model.
It's just like those green versions we saw earlier, but in all-black instead (spoiler: they're allegedly part of a "Croc" pack).
Again, Nike has a couple of animalistic Dunks lined up for the rest of the year. In addition to the croc skin pairs, Nike will also be releasing a "Panda" collection, which includes patent leather Dunks and even fuzzy suede takes. inspired by its once-ubiquitous Dunks.
They're all expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website, the "Croc" steppers included, which means Dunk lovers are in for a great season.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty