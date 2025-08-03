Behold, Nike's Beautifully Beastly Dunk Shoe

The Nike Dunk Low may no longer be the king of the sneaker jungle, but it's certainly going beast mode with its animal-themed drops.

After the reveal of a full-fledged "Panda" pack, the Nike Dunk takes a trip to the swamp for a "Black Croc Skin" makeover.

As the name implies, the newest Dunk sneaker comes wrapped in glossy, blacked-out reptilian textures, resulting in a tonal yet wild iteration of the classic Nike model.

It's just like those green versions we saw earlier, but in all-black instead (spoiler: they're allegedly part of a "Croc" pack).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Again, Nike has a couple of animalistic Dunks lined up for the rest of the year. In addition to the croc skin pairs, Nike will also be releasing a "Panda" collection, which includes patent leather Dunks and even fuzzy suede takes. inspired by its once-ubiquitous Dunks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

They're all expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website, the "Croc" steppers included, which means Dunk lovers are in for a great season.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty