Behold, Nike's Beautifully Beastly Dunk Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Dunk Low may no longer be the king of the sneaker jungle, but it's certainly going beast mode with its animal-themed drops.

After the reveal of a full-fledged "Panda" pack, the Nike Dunk takes a trip to the swamp for a "Black Croc Skin" makeover.

As the name implies, the newest Dunk sneaker comes wrapped in glossy, blacked-out reptilian textures, resulting in a tonal yet wild iteration of the classic Nike model.

It's just like those green versions we saw earlier, but in all-black instead (spoiler: they're allegedly part of a "Croc" pack).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, Nike has a couple of animalistic Dunks lined up for the rest of the year. In addition to the croc skin pairs, Nike will also be releasing a "Panda" collection, which includes patent leather Dunks and even fuzzy suede takes. inspired by its once-ubiquitous Dunks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They're all expected to drop sometime during the fall on Nike's website, the "Croc" steppers included, which means Dunk lovers are in for a great season.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
