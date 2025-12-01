Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Turned Its Most Iconic Sneaker Into a Stitched-up Leather Masterpiece

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has literally stitched together one good-looking Air Force 1 Low sneaker.

The latest version comes in this earthy "Sequoia" colorway, flaunting rich olive green and chocolate brown colorblocking alongside other killer details.

Shop Nike

For starters, the newest Air Force 1 features a stitched-up Swoosh, a clever take on the classic detail. It also features a woven tongue, adding another textural element to the shoe, which already flaunts luxurious pebbled leather elsewhere.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Really, Nike has dished out quite a few fancy Air Force 1s recently, including the Bottega-coded "Garden State" sneakers, premium "Morse Code" pairs, and even dressy croc-skin "Fauna Brown" iterations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The "Sequoia" Forces are but another classy take on the iconic model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those wondering how to cop, the new Air Force 1 Low sneaker is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime in 2026, possibly during the spring season. .

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Hairy Makeover Made Nike’s Toughest Air Max Boot Farm-Fresh
  • Nike’s Most Stylish Running Shoe Gets to Sit at the “Cool” Kids Table
  • The Kirkland Signature Nike Dunks Are as Delicious as a Costco Hot Dog
  • A Minimalist Nike Sneaker Too Sleek To Be a Skate Shoe (But It Is)
What To Read Next
  • SpongeBob’s adidas Sneakers Are SpongeBob's Actual Work Shoes
  • Want Snoopy's New MoonSwatch? Pray for a Snow Day In Switzerland
  • Nike Turned Its Most Iconic Sneaker Into a Stitched-up Leather Masterpiece
  • The Clean Grey adidas Samba Living a Secret Life as a Skate Shoe
  • The Best Skate Shoe In Luxury Is Reborn Chunkier, More '90s, More Skate Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Military-Beige Converse Chuck Taylor With Perfectly Squared Toes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now