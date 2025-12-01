Nike Turned Its Most Iconic Sneaker Into a Stitched-up Leather Masterpiece
Nike has literally stitched together one good-looking Air Force 1 Low sneaker.
The latest version comes in this earthy "Sequoia" colorway, flaunting rich olive green and chocolate brown colorblocking alongside other killer details.
For starters, the newest Air Force 1 features a stitched-up Swoosh, a clever take on the classic detail. It also features a woven tongue, adding another textural element to the shoe, which already flaunts luxurious pebbled leather elsewhere.
Really, Nike has dished out quite a few fancy Air Force 1s recently, including the Bottega-coded "Garden State" sneakers, premium "Morse Code" pairs, and even dressy croc-skin "Fauna Brown" iterations.
The "Sequoia" Forces are but another classy take on the iconic model.
For those wondering how to cop, the new Air Force 1 Low sneaker is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime in 2026, possibly during the spring season. .
