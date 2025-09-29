Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A normal leather Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is one thing. One made of premium leather is another. You can't go wrong with either. But who doesn't like the finer Forces in life?

And Nike's latest premium Air Force 1 is certainly nice, all dressed up in top-tier brown leather that looks like it's been aged to perfection. And the tan-colored outlines only make the vintage-style look even more classic and classy, similar to those leather Shox sneakers.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Moreover, the Nike Air Force 1s are part of a Morse Code collection, which also includes a dressy Cortez and Killshot 2 (both long-tongue editions). The sneakers feature Morse Code graphics on the their heels and insoles, which probably translates to "Nike" or something Swoosh-related.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As cool as it is that these classics have their own secret language, their luxe leather looks really seals the deal. It's sneakers so good, they speak for themselves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike hasn't yet announced a release date for its Morse Code sneakers. However, the Air Forces should be landing soon on the brand's website, hopefully around the same time as those blacked-out denim pairs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's "Velvet Brown" Air Force 1 Is a Box of Delicious Leathery Chocolates
  • The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1
  • Nike's Matrix-Themed Air Force 1 Sneaker Is a Good Kind of Glitch
  • A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Slick Soccer-Skate Shoe Hybrid Is the Flyest of Them All
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • Romancing Rolex’s Rougher Cousin
  • The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket
  • The New Luxury? Normalcy
  • Nike’s Fiercely Futuristic Mules Looks Like Cybertrucks for the Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now