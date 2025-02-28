Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Thrashable or Not, Nike's Air Force 1 "Skate Shoes" Are Certainly Lookers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The jury is still out on whether Nike's Air Force 1 SK8 sneakers are skate shoes. But one thing is certain: the new Air Forces are quite clean, skate-ready or not.

Nike is expected to debut its Air Force 1 SK8 sneakers in three colorways, including this classic black and white scheme pictured above. The black SK8 Forces feature the same construction as the other pairs, boasting crisp leather and velvety suede paneling across the upper, plus white branding moments.

The black Air Force 1 also finishes with a brown gum rubber outsole, adding just a sprinkle of skate-like flavoring to the model.

Early murmurs of the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 spoke of plush padding and traditional fat shoe laces. Ultimately, it sounded like we'd be getting a Nike SB-style Air Force 1 sneaker. But when official looks landed in early February, the Nike Air Force 1 SK8 looked more like the normal Air Force 1s currently on Nike's shelves.

Nike even has an Air Force 1 Low LV8 sneaker in the same black/white colorway and upper materials. The only difference is the LV8 versions have a fully stacked gum sole rather than just the outsole.

It's also not a SK8 model.

Nike's Air Force 1 SK8 sneakers could be simply skate-spirited. Or they could be equipped for legit shredding. Either way, it's a story for Nike to tell when the brand's ready to roll out its newest Air Forces.

And regardless of its purpose, Swoosh fans are getting good-looking Forces — more SB crossovers, too.

Right now, Nike's Air Force 1 SK8 sneakers are still expected to drop in the black/white, Psychic Blue, and Stadium Green colorways during the summer.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
