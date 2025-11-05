Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Insanely Red Air Force 1 Is Playing With Fire (Again)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

You know what these brilliantly red sneakers look like? A little like one of Nike’s most famous legends, and one of its most elusive.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 “Triple Red” shoe arrives drenched from head to toe in scarlet leather, from its stitched panels and flat laces to the midsole and even the sockliner.

Shop Nike

It’s an unbroken block of color that instantly recalls the mythic energy of the Nike Yeezy Red October, the all-red sneaker that reshaped resale culture and still trades for five figures today.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But look closer and this pair might not be reaching that far back. Nike actually released a similar Air Force 1 Low ’07 LV8 1 “Triple Red” in 2021, built on the same monochrome idea.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The 2026 edition updates that formula with smoother leather, tonal detailing, and cleaner lines. Less controversy, more polish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Over the years, Nike has used the Air Force 1 as a cultural mirror, revisiting colors and moments that shaped sneaker history. The “Triple Red” tone has surfaced across Foamposites, and rare streamlined Roshes, and even the original LV8s, each time carrying the same visual charge.

Arriving in 2026 on Nike’s website for $90, this sneaker isn’t a throwback to chaos or controversy, even if it has just a dash of that decade-old shoe’s red-hot energy. It’s a reminder that few sneakers wear a single color, and a single idea, as confidently as the Air Force 1.

Shop New Arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Thirty Years Later, Nike Once Again Making Taxis
  • Nike’s Most Precise Basketball Shoe Is Also Its Waviest
  • Nike’s Prettiest Air Force 1 Is Designed Bloom & Die
  • Not a New Sole or a New Colorway — Nike Created a New Way to Move
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Insanely Red Air Force 1 Is Playing With Fire (Again)
  • adidas Made the Chillest Hiking Shoe of all Time
  • Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Delicious Marshmallow-Flavored Gem
  • It Took 200 Years for Clarks To Get This Good
  • The Luxurious Revival of a Great Low-Rise Jordan Sneaker
  • The Secret to Making Nike Air Force 1s This Crisp & Clean? Ja Morant
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now