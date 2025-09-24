Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Hybrid Boot Is a Big Ole Freak

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Nike is taking its unrivaled Air Force 1 sneaker to rugged new heights. Meet the Air Jordan 1 High Brooklyn Workboot, an AJ 1 sneaker gone full combat boot. It's essentially a beefed-up and dripped-out AF1 sneaker ready for war, and it has the mega-thick outsole to prove it.

Hybrid shoes are the belle of the ball right now. But this beefy boot is a measured mix unlike anything else in the Swoosh's wheelhouse.

shop nike boots here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker maintains its classic Air Jordan flavor with a perforated toe box and classic Swoosh, hallmarks of the signature sneaker. But that traction lug outsole and heightened shaft elevate the shoe to total takedown territory.

The Air Jordan 1 High Brooklyn Workboot, available on the Nike website for $185, combines the best elements of a combat boot and a treasured basketball sneaker. The results? The perfect boot for both the basketball court and battlefield. Duality in its truest form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, Nike is no boot novice. The Swoosh has dished out durable delicacies like its ultra-tough Duckboot and the cozy Nike Terrascout. When it comes to the trails, Nike is not new to this. It's true to this.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But in terms of stature, the Brooklyn Workboot is in a league of its own, standing as the largest boot offering from the Swoosh. When it comes to combat boots that moonlight as a pair of AF1 sneakers, bigger is infinitely better.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • If Timberland Made Nike Air Force 1s...
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Jordan’s New Hybrid Sneaker Is All About Texture
  • Jordan Basketball Shoes? For Fishing?
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
What To Read Next
  • Carhartt WIP’s Stylish Solovair Shoe Is a Double-Dose of Hardy Sophistication
  • Nike’s Ultra-Frayed Air Jordan 1 Is in Serious Distress
  • One Last Masterclass in Quiet Technicalwear
  • Nike's Air Jordan 1 Hybrid Boot Is a Big Ole Freak
  • Merrell’s Are Shoes to Take From Peak to Pavement (& Back!)
  • Asymmetric Frankensteined Workwear, Courtesy of Carhartt WIP by sacai
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now