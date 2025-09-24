Nike's Air Jordan 1 Hybrid Boot Is a Big Ole Freak

Nike is taking its unrivaled Air Force 1 sneaker to rugged new heights. Meet the Air Jordan 1 High Brooklyn Workboot, an AJ 1 sneaker gone full combat boot. It's essentially a beefed-up and dripped-out AF1 sneaker ready for war, and it has the mega-thick outsole to prove it.

Hybrid shoes are the belle of the ball right now. But this beefy boot is a measured mix unlike anything else in the Swoosh's wheelhouse.

The sneaker maintains its classic Air Jordan flavor with a perforated toe box and classic Swoosh, hallmarks of the signature sneaker. But that traction lug outsole and heightened shaft elevate the shoe to total takedown territory.

The Air Jordan 1 High Brooklyn Workboot, available on the Nike website for $185, combines the best elements of a combat boot and a treasured basketball sneaker. The results? The perfect boot for both the basketball court and battlefield. Duality in its truest form.

Now, Nike is no boot novice. The Swoosh has dished out durable delicacies like its ultra-tough Duckboot and the cozy Nike Terrascout. When it comes to the trails, Nike is not new to this. It's true to this.

But in terms of stature, the Brooklyn Workboot is in a league of its own, standing as the largest boot offering from the Swoosh. When it comes to combat boots that moonlight as a pair of AF1 sneakers, bigger is infinitely better.

