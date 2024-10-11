Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Brand-New Rugged Boot Is Here to Beautify the Trails

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

At this rate, give Nike its own trail. The sportswear label has been spoiling the gorp guys and granola girls with consistently good-looking outdoor shoes.

The Swoosh's hiking shoe collection only gets better with the quiet debut of its new trail boot, the Nike Terrascout.

Shop Nike Terrascout

Ironically, there is an outdoor brand out there called Terrascout, founded by Rob Williams, a Nike designer known for his contributions to Nike's Flyknit line. What are the odds?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Anywho, Nike's Terrsacout is a pretty nice trail boot, sort of reminiscent of the tough Blazer Mid Roam. I'm also picking up some ACG Terra Antarktik energy, minus the strappy details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike boot comes with a relatively slim upper, followed by a textured mudguard, providing more than just a cool look. The outdoorsy detail also protects wearers from Mother Nature's moody weather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Moreover, the Nike Terrascout boot has plenty of cozy padding and a soft fleece lining that sounds incredibly comfy.

Sealing the deal on the outdoor charm, the Terrascout finishes with this rugged outsole, whose grooved design promises enhanced durability and grip on varying terrains.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's Terrascout boot is currently available at Nike as a kids-exclusive model, it seems. My condolences to the grown-ups who no longer fit into kids-sized shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Nike already has quite a few hiking options for the adults, though. On top of the pending Cygnal boot, the brand's got the stylish ACG Torre Mid and Air Max Goadome for those in search of Timbs-flavored Nikes.

But even after naming some options, I understand the frustration. Kids always seem to get the good stuff, even the best Nike trail boots.

Shop Nike Sneakers Here

Shop More
NikeZoom Vomero 5 Dusted Clay/Earth-Platinum Violet
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite Light Orewood Brown/White
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeP-6000 Hemp/Sanddrift-Phantom
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How Do You Improve Nike’s Air Force 1? With GORE-TEX, Of Course
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Chunky Jordan 4 *Literally* Looks Like a Skate Shoe Now
    • Sneakers
  • In Velvet, the Most Classic Nike Skate Shoe Has Never Looked So Plush
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's '00s-Coded Dad Shoe Just Got Extra Tuff (& Waterproof)
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Latest Sporty Runner Looks Like It's Been Here Before
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • PlayStation... as a Streetwear Brand?
    • Style
  • At the CrossPath of Style and Performance with Vans
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Brand-New Rugged Boot Is Here to Beautify the Trails
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Eternal Superstar Turned Into a Dapper Leather Dress Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Fashion For Any Forecast—Cheers Burberry
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • adidas' Lace Sambas Are Too Delicate for the Streets
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now