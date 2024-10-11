Nike's Brand-New Rugged Boot Is Here to Beautify the Trails

At this rate, give Nike its own trail. The sportswear label has been spoiling the gorp guys and granola girls with consistently good-looking outdoor shoes.

The Swoosh's hiking shoe collection only gets better with the quiet debut of its new trail boot, the Nike Terrascout.

Ironically, there is an outdoor brand out there called Terrascout, founded by Rob Williams, a Nike designer known for his contributions to Nike's Flyknit line. What are the odds?

Anywho, Nike's Terrsacout is a pretty nice trail boot, sort of reminiscent of the tough Blazer Mid Roam. I'm also picking up some ACG Terra Antarktik energy, minus the strappy details.

The Nike boot comes with a relatively slim upper, followed by a textured mudguard, providing more than just a cool look. The outdoorsy detail also protects wearers from Mother Nature's moody weather.

Moreover, the Nike Terrascout boot has plenty of cozy padding and a soft fleece lining that sounds incredibly comfy.

Sealing the deal on the outdoor charm, the Terrascout finishes with this rugged outsole, whose grooved design promises enhanced durability and grip on varying terrains.

Nike's Terrascout boot is currently available at Nike as a kids-exclusive model, it seems. My condolences to the grown-ups who no longer fit into kids-sized shoes.

Nike already has quite a few hiking options for the adults, though. On top of the pending Cygnal boot, the brand's got the stylish ACG Torre Mid and Air Max Goadome for those in search of Timbs-flavored Nikes.

But even after naming some options, I understand the frustration. Kids always seem to get the good stuff, even the best Nike trail boots.