Air Jordan 1 Lows on Foot, We're Headed to "Vintage Tokyo"

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Tokyo Vintage"

Release Date: March 18

Price: $120

Buy: Tokyo 23 and atmos

Editor's Notes: Nike certainly has its favorite color palettes. Throughout its extensive product catalog, you'll find a host of frequent returners and statement finishes, such as "Volt" or "University Red," but within the Air Jordan line-up in particular, "Bred" and "UNC" receive special treatment.

Given the historical and personal significance of Calorlina and Chicago within Michael Jordan's storied life, it should come as no surprise that these are such frequent picks.

Recently we received a look at what a combination of the two would look like; after all, it's not always that easy to make a decision between red and blue.

For those that have stayed hungry for historical reference within shoe design over the years, the latest sneaker to fall from Jordan's shelves will make a fine addition to the collection.

Dubbed "Tokyo Vintage," this Air Jordan 1 Low SE takes on the iconic colors of Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina while paying tribute to the 1996 “Nike Hoop Heroes” event, which took place during the star's first visit to Japan.

Thanks to the sneaker's off-white touches at the tongue, midsole, and laces, the finished product looks straight out of a time capsule.

