Nike's Silver Jordan 1 Sneaker Is a (Low)key Throwback

Nike's Jordan Brand is moving right along with its Summer 2024 plans (basically, its release lineup), having released the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Metallic Silver." Well, sort of.

The Jordan World of Flight store in Shibuya, Japan — Japan's first-ever WOF space — recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, commemorating the moment with a notable drop-off of the shiny Jordan 1 Low sneaker.

On March 23, Nike sent out an SNKRS app pass to select Tokyo-based SNKRS members, granting them exclusive access to cop the Jordan 1 Low "Silver" sneaker days ahead of its global release.

Now, the SNKRS pass didn't just give lucky fans early access to the sneakers but limited edition versions. The Jordan 1 Low sneakers released in Tokyo will come in special packaging — lustrous briefcases branded with the Jordan Wings — limited to just 500 pieces.

It makes sense to give Tokyo the exclusive release, really. After all, the Jordan 1 Low "Silver" is essentially a low-top re-release of 2001's Jordan 1 High CO.JP, a Japan-exclusive Nike sneaker (!!!).

The silver Air Jordan 1 Low borrows the original's exact gleaming and matte moments for the upper (also details seen on the 2020 re-release). The only difference is now that the nostalgic color arrangement graces a Jordan model ready to supply a much-needed breeze on the ankles for the summer season.

If you couldn't catch a flight to Tokyo in time for festivities and SNKRS pass, don't worry. Nike still plans to release the Jordan 1 Low "Silver" sneaker sometime in June. However, the shoe will come in its normal cardboard shoe box.

Sorry, no flexing on the corporate bros with a silver Jordan briefcase this time.