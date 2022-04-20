"Black Canvas" Air Jordan 4s, Because Who Needs Color?

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 4 SE

Release Date: August 2022

Price: $210

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: You know how the saying goes – less is more. It's a minimalist dream that dictates we strip everything back to its barebones, free ourselves of excess and create product that gets to the point.

It could be said that sneakers typically miss the mark where simplicity is concerned, and there's nothing wrong with that. For many of us, sneakers either set the foundations of our 'fits or provide the cherry on top – the statement to offset the otherwise blank canvas of our clothing.

Whichever way you choose to utilize your footwear, there are bangers on either side, and the industry's dialed-back options are not to be overlooked.

From the all-white Air Force 1 to Air Max 90 Essential, adidas Superstar, Reebok Classic Leather, or YEEZY Foam Runner, some of the best summer-ready kicks are blank canvases – and perhaps, some of the best Jordans are "Black Canvas."

Puns aside, the upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" looks to showcase all of the best parts of the sneaker without drawing too much attention to itself. It achieves this by keeping the focus on fabrication, dressing the full length of the silhouette in heavy canvas, akin to the three-piece Levi's Jordan 4 collaboration that was released pre-pandemic.

Keen eyes will recall that this fabrication render was also applied to the AJ4 last month in an off-white "Sail" colorway as a women's exclusive and originally appeared within a Jordan Spring 2022 calendar slot as "Olive Canvas."

Interestingly, the original "Olive" colorful borrowed heavily from the Undefeated Jordan 4, while the updated black version is almost identical to the Eminem Carhartt WIP collab.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week