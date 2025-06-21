Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jordan’s Skate-Coded Sneaker Becomes an Elderly Stunner

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Jordan Brand just dropped a sneaker that feels like a callback to some of the best Jordans ever. 

The Jordan Flight Court is a mash-up model that borrows iconic DNA from the Air Jordan golden era and wraps it all up in a skate-shoe-meets-lifestyle silhouette. That's to say this isn’t just a lazy remix of archival nostalgia.

The toe box borrows from the AJ3, the mesh paneling nods to AJ4 and 5, and the heel counter blends together even more retro cues. Underfoot, the sole is a clever fusion of the AJ3 and AJ4. Basically, it’s a greatest-hits album you can wear.

The Flight Court’s latest colorway is all about muted, almost elderly beige tones (Nike describes these as fossil, desert, and mushroom colors) that dominate the upper in a mix of suede and canvas with a fire-red Jumpman logo popping off.

This is the kind of sneaker that Jordan heads will geek out over, while newcomers will just appreciate how clean and wearable it is. Jordan legacy meets lifestyle footwear, and it works.

No word yet on a firm release date, but expect these to land in stores soon. 

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
