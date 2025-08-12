Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For Nike's next order of Dunk business, the sportswear brand cooks up an incredibly furry "Abominable Snowman" pair of sneakers.

The Yeti-themed Dunk Lows are actually more adorable than abominable, arriving with their own cute fluffy creature charm. And it's holding a Swoosh, of course.

Shop Nike

Elsewhere, icy blue fur completely covers the sneakers' uppers, while a slick leather aqua blue Swoosh lands on the fluffed-out sidewalls.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Additionally, a frozen Nike logo lands on the front of the tongue, while a "Make your own tracks" message appears on the back.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's ice-cold "Abominable Snowman" Dunks are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime during the colder season, potentially around the holidays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But there's a catch. These Dunks are exclusively for kids, from the looks of it.

It's an loss for the adults looking to cop for themselves, but another W for the kiddos. The littles one keep getting all the fun releases, like out-of-this world runners, plush hiking boots, and pizza-themed Jordan 4s. Oh, and those Crocs-style water shoes, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These Dunks just made the kids' collection even colder (in a good way).

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • An Artful Nike Dunk, Decked Out in Handmade Harris Tweed
  • You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
What To Read Next
  • Clothing Designed Not To Be Seen, but Inhabited (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable
  • Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley
  • How Slawn & Moses Itauma Made Literal Boxing Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Tip-Top Air Max Sneaker Demands All Your Smoke
  • Sportswear So Sophisticated That It's Literally Literary
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now