Nike’s Icy “Yeti” Dunks Are More Adorable Than Abominable

For Nike's next order of Dunk business, the sportswear brand cooks up an incredibly furry "Abominable Snowman" pair of sneakers.

The Yeti-themed Dunk Lows are actually more adorable than abominable, arriving with their own cute fluffy creature charm. And it's holding a Swoosh, of course.

Elsewhere, icy blue fur completely covers the sneakers' uppers, while a slick leather aqua blue Swoosh lands on the fluffed-out sidewalls.

Additionally, a frozen Nike logo lands on the front of the tongue, while a "Make your own tracks" message appears on the back.

Nike's ice-cold "Abominable Snowman" Dunks are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime during the colder season, potentially around the holidays.

But there's a catch. These Dunks are exclusively for kids, from the looks of it.

It's an loss for the adults looking to cop for themselves, but another W for the kiddos. The littles one keep getting all the fun releases, like out-of-this world runners, plush hiking boots, and pizza-themed Jordan 4s. Oh, and those Crocs-style water shoes, too.

These Dunks just made the kids' collection even colder (in a good way).

