"Military Blue?" Nike's Pulling Out the Big Guns in 2024

Something's happening over at Nike. For one reason or another, it's gearing up to make 2024 one of its most impactful release years in recent history. How? By packing some serious heat, now due to include the long-awaited return of the Air Jordan 4 OG "Military Blue."

Saitsiating the hunger of a sneakerhead is no easy feat. Just when the Swoosh (or another leader in the field) feels it's done its job with an iconic release or retro, fans are back in line, demanding more.

One big gut punch of a release is never enough. We've been plenty spoilt over the years, with many a memorable drop, collaboration, or otherwise, keeping us entertained; despite this, none has felt quite as hype-worthy as 2024.

It's undoubtedly going to be a big year for secondary markets, with resellers already licking their lips at the idea of not only the infamous "Galaxy" Air Foamposite One returning but also the Air Max Plus (Tn) "Hyper Blue," a "Reimagined" take on the Air Jordan 4 OG "Bred," and now, the Air Jordan 4 OG "Military Blue."

Fans of the "Military Blue" have been longing for its return for what feels like a lifetime. Having owned a pair myself back in the early 2010s, I'm certainly included.

While the "Military Black," which offered a desaturated take on the iconic colorway, was a certified hit, it also serves as a constant reminder of what's missing.

Fortunately, it looks like the long wait will finally be over come 2024, when it returns in all of its blue and white glory.