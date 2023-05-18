Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike Dresses the Air Max 1 for National Puerto Rico Day

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
@Roszko72
A month from now, in the heat of summer's onset, the Puerto Rican Day Parade, in celebration of National Puerto Rico Day, will take place along Fifth Avenue in New York City. In the lead-up to the event, Nike is preparing something special in the form of the Air Max 1.

Last year, the Air Max silhouette that started it all, the Air Max 1, enjoyed some renewed time in the spotlight after being somewhat sidelined by its counterparts. While, in the UK at least, the Air Max 95, 97, 90, and Air Max Plus (Tn) have remained firm in their cultural imprint, the popularity of the Air Max 1 has largely been left to diehard sneakerheads.

Thanks to Nike's efforts in 2022, which saw the silhouette snatch attention during Air Max Day celebrations, while Patta, Kasina, and Concepts provided some of its best collaborative efforts in recent history, we were all reminded of what makes the Air Max 1 so special.

Set to touch down as the biggest release since the "Big Bubble" returned to market earlier this year, the Puerto Rico Day pack is a two-piece special that utilizes beautifully contrasting strikes of color that showcase the sneaker's greatness.

Set to release sometime in June, ahead of the parade, for $140, the pack consists of two alternative colorways.

The first iteration dresses off-white underlays with rich, bright blue overlays matched to the outsole. To add contrast, a deeper blue stretches around the border, while jewel Swoosh branding adds a playful touch.

For the second pair, a grey base is married with strikes of orange, peach, and yellow, resulting in a vibrant finish. Both pairs then receive embroidered Puerto Rico heel branding and golden lace hardware.

