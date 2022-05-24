Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kasina and Nike's Air Max 1 are “Made To Be Together”

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 5

Brand: Kasina x Nike

Model: Air Max 1

Release Date: June 8

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: It's a good year to be a fan of the Nike Air Max 1 – naturally, with it being the silhouette's 25th anniversary. Despite the monumental milestone, it doesn't look like Nike is making too much of a fuss over the shoe's quarter-century birthday.

Sure, there have been a handful of special releases that have ensured the fans haven't been left on an empty stomach, but considering how important the model is to the Air Max lineage. Without the Air Max 1, we'd be without all those that followed.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Outside of this year's Air Max Day celebrations, there haven't been too many general releases worthy of note – instead, it seems that the Swoosh's strategy is to let its collaborative partners handle the silhouette, providing unique remixes that highlight how the sneaker's styling varies between alternate taste levels.

Perhaps the most exciting trio of AM1, or at least the most memorable of the year, was Concepts' multi-patterned finishes.

Now, Nike reconnects with Kasina to deliver the story of an age-old Korean cultural custom. The two-piece collection pulls inspiration from the Won-Ang Ducks, a set of carved wooden ducks gifted to newlywed couples.

Under the title of “Made To Be Together,” the project sees the AM1 transformed with traditional colors and fabrications that are representative of good fortune.

Seemingly, mismatched uppers are the key to success for the silhouette in 2022, as the multi-colored, multi-textured uppers are certainly desirable.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants
  • Nike's Next Video Game-Themed Air Max Sneaker Goes GoldenEye
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's 'Donkey Kong' Air Max Sneakers Go Bananas
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now