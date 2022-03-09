Concepts' Nike Air Max 1 SP "Heavy" Lands This Week

This post was updated on March 9, 2022

Brand: Concepts x Nike

Model: Air Max 1 SP

Release Date: March 12

Price: $170

Buy: Online at Concepts

Editor's Notes: The 35th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 1 is well underway. After months of rumors and speculation, Concepts' "Heavy" collaboration is finally on the horizon. Following collaborations with CLOT and Patta last year, Concepts is the next long-time Swoosh partner to be bringing their expertise to the Air Max 1.

Concepts — best known for its collaborations on the Nike Dunk and Kyrie Irving’s signature sneakers — has created one of the wildest takes on the AM1 we've seen in recent history. Taking a more is more approach to the design, the pair utilizes a patchwork of different materials and patterns. These include denim, embroidery, camouflage, floral, and bandana prints to name a few.

Official images and a solid release date follow a series of leaks, including initial on-foot and product images of the "Heavy" colorway alongside a second pair, which leaked online courtesy of DeadKickz.

The upcoming release serves as a sequel to the "Mellow" colorway that was released last week. Originally, this pair was showcased online by Concepts' Deon Point and Annie Morgan via IG, as the final part of a three-piece pack.

Currently, there's no word on when the third colorway, which is characterized by a strong purple paisley mudguard, will be released – but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

