No Shoe Is Safe from Nike's Slide-ificiation

It ain't safe out here for Nike shoes (or any shoe for that matter), as the sportswear giant continues to scratch its itch of turning classic silhouettes into slide sandals.

Next up, the label is reportedly turning to Air Max 1 for its next order of slide business, reworking the timeless silhouette into a house sandal.

As leaked images show, Nike Air Max 1 slide even arrives in the sneaker model's quintessential schemes like the Sport Red and White/Black.

A slide by name but a sneaker in essence, the Air Max 1 slide draws cues from the Air Max 1's construction, boasting a strap comprised of mesh and suede topped off with Nike and Air Max branding.

There's also the detail of the half Swoosh as if the sandal's upper was cut straight from the OG sneaker.

Below, a foam footbed rests over an assumable rubber sole, which, like the AM1, carries that distinctive Air unit.

There's no release details on the Nike Air Max 1 slide (yet), but sources suspect we could see the summer-ready shoe soon as we approach the warmer seasons and Air Max Day next month.

In conclusion, no shoe is safe from Nike's slide-ification. Not the Air Max (AM90s included). Not even Yeezy's.

Yep. The brand took a page from its rival's book, allegedly cooking up with the Calm slide — a thick, foam sandal that bares a striking resemblance to Ye's coveted slides (or the infamous "jail shoes," as called by the Yeezy adversaries).

I can't lie. My first thoughts after one glance were: what crazed fan photoshopped Swooshes on the Yeezy slides?

Nike also dropped with the prehistoric-looking Zoom 005 feets with 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW. Meanwhile, there's the case of the infamous, rumored Uptempo slides, which saw the famed Nike Air More Uptempo turned into a pool shoe, down to the "AIR" badge.

I want to remind everyone: this isn't Nike's foray into the house shoe game, either. Have we forgotten the beloved Benassi who had been there since we were old enough to grab groceries from mom's car?

Nike's Benassi sandals are still around, by the way, alongside other summer-ready Nike sandals like Victori, the brand's more poolside-focused shoe. Speaking of dog days, anyone care for a deep dive with NOCTA's flippers?

Anyways, so what's up with all these new Swoosh-branded slides popping up?

Is it because Nike knows the people can't let go of their comfort-first pandemic footwear (Birks, Crocs, Yeezy slides, etc.)? Could it be because the slide game is overflowing with new players, and Nike wants to remain on top? Who knows?

Nike has yet to utter a word about its purported Yeezy-like or Uptempo sandals. Regardless of whether leaks are accurate, the Swoosh is indeed stuck in the slide matrix and gradually recruiting other names under its umbrella to get with the slip-on program.

