The Delectable Leather Rework of a Nike Air Max Icon

Nike's Air Max 90 sneaker looks good in nearly any form, but these new all-leather versions are exceptionally fresh.

The Air Max 90 Essential Plus sneaker is, well, essentially the classic Swoosh model but better. It's crafted with top-tier materials but still keeps all the things that makes the Air Max great.

The latest Air Max Essential Plus, in particular, arrives with creamy luxe leather uppers, which have been bathed in this tasteful dark brown colorway known as "Cave Stone" (this color scheme has also appeared on a nice pair of Air Max Muses before).

The results are this tonal, fall-worthy leather stepper, splashed with red accents, including a reddish tinted Air Window. It's the iconic Air Max 90 in arguably its most delectable form.

The Air Max 90 sneaker has been on an impressive run here lately. Throughout the year, the model has surprised with several clever makeovers, including that fire "volcano" iteration, a premium "Pale Ivory" take, and, now, this leather must-have.

The Nike Air Max 90 Essential Plus "Cave Stone" is already available on Shoe Palace's website for $130. The sneaker is expected to appear at more stores, including Nike, as we near the fall season.

