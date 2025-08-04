Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Delectable Leather Rework of a Nike Air Max Icon

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 90 sneaker looks good in nearly any form, but these new all-leather versions are exceptionally fresh.

The Air Max 90 Essential Plus sneaker is, well, essentially the classic Swoosh model but better. It's crafted with top-tier materials but still keeps all the things that makes the Air Max great.

Shop Nike Air Max 90

The latest Air Max Essential Plus, in particular, arrives with creamy luxe leather uppers, which have been bathed in this tasteful dark brown colorway known as "Cave Stone" (this color scheme has also appeared on a nice pair of Air Max Muses before).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The results are this tonal, fall-worthy leather stepper, splashed with red accents, including a reddish tinted Air Window. It's the iconic Air Max 90 in arguably its most delectable form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Max 90 sneaker has been on an impressive run here lately. Throughout the year, the model has surprised with several clever makeovers, including that fire "volcano" iteration, a premium "Pale Ivory" take, and, now, this leather must-have.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike Air Max 90 Essential Plus "Cave Stone" is already available on Shoe Palace's website for $130. The sneaker is expected to appear at more stores, including Nike, as we near the fall season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
38
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium
  • In "Cannon," Nike's Ultra-Classic Air Max Is a Refreshingly Textural Banger
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants
What To Read Next
  • Fashion Says Show Feet
  • Treasures From Trash: (Nearly) Circular Furniture
  • The Delectable Leather Rework of a Nike Air Max Icon
  • Why Brain Dead's Founder Loves 'Alien' — the Comics, Not the Movie (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A 20-Year-Old Mythical Jordan 4 Finally Resurfaces
  • Aren't HOKA's Dressy Trail Runners a Little Deranged?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now