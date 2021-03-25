If You Missed Out, You Can Still Get the Air Max 90 Bacon Here

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Air Max Day is celebrated on March 26th every year. Exclusive releases, competitions, and more mark the day which celebrates one of the most legendary footwear phenomenons ever. Within the realms of Air Max, the Air Max 90 leads the pack with its versatile silhouette, and within the realms of the Air Max 90, the Air Max 90 Bacon is one of the most sought-after releases ever. So this year’s rerelease of the 2006 Air Max 90 Bacon is a pretty big deal. You can bag your pair at StockX now.

Originally dropping in 2006, the Air Max 90 Bacon stands with the giants in the world of collectors’ sneakers. What's more, the Swoosh hasn’t made a habit of rereleasing collaboration designs, so this is a rarity on all fronts. The red, pink, brown, and neutral design was designed by David Ortiz of Dave’s Quality Meats, and few could have known what an impact it would make.

The Red, pink, brown, and white upper mimics the colors of bacon, blending suede, tumbled leather, and mesh for a textured finish with luxe credentials. Anyone who has ever fantasized over the original 2006 release will notice that this 2021 iteration is an exact, 1-to-1 reproduction of the root design.

2021’s Air Max 90 Bacon lands as a shoe coveted for its history and scarcity as well as for its on-point color palette and materials. We’ve no doubt that this update will inspire lightning-quick sellout times and another surge in popularity for the model. So whether you’re looking to wear it or keep it locked away for years to come, it’s a sound investment.

StockX market data shows a 52-week high selling point of $443 with an average of $330. That’s a small price to pay for a piece of Air Max history for any Air Max lovers. Be sure to bag your certified-authentic pair at StockX today.

If you fancy your chances, enter the Air Max Day RestockX promotion. One lucky winner will win some of the most hyped Air Max silhouettes of recent years: Air Max 90 Bacon, Air Max 95 OG Neon, Air Max 1 x Clot KOD, and the Air Max 97 Kaleidoscope. Just bid $1 between 12:00PM EDT on Thursday, March 25, 2021, and 12:00PM EDT on Friday, March 26, 2021, for a chance to win the exclusive Air Max Day Bundle.

