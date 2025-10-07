Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
This Absurdly Hairy Nike Air Max Is a Velvet Skunk

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's newest Air Max 90 is as hairy as a skunk, a "Skunk" Dunk, that is.

Featuring a freshly fuzzed upper, the Air Max 90 gives a new meaning to "touching grass" in a way. However, it also evokes memories of the classic Nike SB Dunk "Skunk" sneaker.

The 2010 textured Dunks were inspired by cannabis, and even released on April 20, a marijuana-themed holiday simply known as 420. They were designed by artist Todd Bratrud, who is also behind the "Reverse Skunk" and "Strawberry Cough" Dunks, essentially more weed-themed sneakers made with Nike SB.

Although they share the same name and design concept, it's unclear if the Air Maxes are under the same influence as the Nike SB Dunks. However, green AM90s certainly look good, as they do with pretty much any other materials.

As we speak, the new Air Max 90 "Skunk" sneakers are now available on Oneness Boutique's website for $145. It's safe to assume the "skunk" will be make its way to more retailers over the course of the season.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
