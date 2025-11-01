A Skate Legend Just Taught Nike's Air Max 95 to Shred

The Air Max 95, most recognizable for its ribbed side panels and visible Air bubbles, has been reimagined by Nike’s skateboarding imprint, Nike SB, for the board. Eric Koston, often called the Michael Jordan of skateboarding, took the running shoe designed by Sergio Lozano and rebuilt it to better suit his needs.

The result is a sneaker that bridges eras, one foot in the past and one sliding across grip tape.

This latest iteration of the already quite crazy Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95 sneaker layers suede, mesh, and leather in deep navy, cream, and yellow, a callback to the “Numbers” colorway of his Hyperfeel shoe.

Reinforced padding, double stitching, and updated insoles boost durability and grip, while Thai script on the toe is a direct reference to Koston’s heritage.

Originally released in 1995, the Air Max 95’s anatomical design and bold gradient made it one of Nike’s most recognizable sneakers. Thirty years later, it’s still fresh.

As part of the Air Max 95’s year-long 30th-anniversary party, the sneaker has appeared in raw denim with Levi’s, gone spooky for Halloween, and zipped up in techwear form. Each version shows the adaptability of Lozano’s original design, as it constantly finds new life through collaboration.

For this Nike SB AM95, available on Nike’s website for $180 November 7, Koston brings his own story to the mix. A veteran skater and longtime Nike collaborator, he has shaped the SB line since 2009 with signature shoes and special editions alike. Now he’s turning a 1990s runner into something built to shred.

