Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Skate Legend Just Taught Nike's Air Max 95 to Shred

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 8

The Air Max 95, most recognizable for its ribbed side panels and visible Air bubbles, has been reimagined by Nike’s skateboarding imprint, Nike SB, for the board. Eric Koston, often called the Michael Jordan of skateboarding, took the running shoe designed by Sergio Lozano and rebuilt it to better suit his needs.

The result is a sneaker that bridges eras, one foot in the past and one sliding across grip tape.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This latest iteration of the already quite crazy  Eric Koston x Nike SB Air Max 95 sneaker layers suede, mesh, and leather in deep navy, cream, and yellow, a callback to the “Numbers” colorway of his Hyperfeel shoe.

Reinforced padding, double stitching, and updated insoles boost durability and grip, while Thai script on the toe is a direct reference to Koston’s heritage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Originally released in 1995, the Air Max 95’s anatomical design and bold gradient made it one of Nike’s most recognizable sneakers. Thirty years later, it’s still fresh. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As part of the Air Max 95’s year-long 30th-anniversary party, the sneaker has appeared in raw denim with Levi’s, gone spooky for Halloween, and zipped up in techwear form. Each version shows the adaptability of  Lozano’s original design, as it constantly finds new life through collaboration.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For this Nike SB AM95, available on Nike’s website for $180 November 7, Koston brings his own story to the mix. A veteran skater and longtime Nike collaborator, he has shaped the SB line since 2009 with signature shoes and special editions alike. Now he’s turning a 1990s runner into something built to shred.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Royal Blue? No, Nike’s Dyed Suede Shoe is Majestically Diffused
  • Nike Told Its Best Air Max Sneaker To Zip It
  • Nike’s Most Precise Basketball Shoe Is Also Its Waviest
  • Sneaker-Loving Brides Dream of Nike's Pretty, Pearlized Jordans
What To Read Next
  • A Skate Legend Just Taught Nike's Air Max 95 to Shred
  • Royal Blue? No, Nike’s Dyed Suede Shoe is Majestically Diffused
  • An adidas Samba So Quietly Boring, It’s Beautifully Charming
  • If You Thought adidas Outerwear Was All Track Jackets, You've Got Another Thing Comin'
  • Nike Told Its Best Air Max Sneaker To Zip It
  • Vans' Flattest Sneaker Goes Miu Miu
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now