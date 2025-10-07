Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Forget Military School, Nike's Extra-Crisp Leather Air Max Is Street-Ready

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker may look ready for the army, but, really, this "Orange Camo" stepper is too fresh for combat. It's made for the streets.

The Air Max's signature layered upper features camouflage-patterned faux leather, which looks just as creamy as the brand's most premium Air Max 95.

Shop Nike

The functionality is certainly there, though. There are breezy mesh details on the upper allowing for airflow. The Air Max 95 also features reflective details for better visibility.

Like the other Air Max 95 drops from this year, the "Orange Camo" version also features those Big Bubble soles, essentially larger Air Max units that not only revisit the OG Air Max design but also add extra bounce to your march.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Between the color scheme and utilitarian design, the whole thing is sort of reminiscent of Carhartt WIP's Air Max 95 collaboration from 2018. Although far more rugged, the Carhartt pairs presented ripstop camo and mesh elements alongside similar orange splashes. Carhartt badges, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Imagine if they came in leather.

These clean Air Max 95s may be the closest thing ever to that dream. Retailing for $200, the Nike Air Max 95 "Orange Camo" sneakers are up for grabs at retailers like Asphaltgold and SVD.

Shop Nike
Morgan Smith
Style Writer
