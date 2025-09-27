Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Iconic Air Max Looks Good in a College Varsity Jacket

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next set of Air Max 95 sneakers is homecoming-ready.

The sportswear brand returns with a new Yardrunners collection, celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with a special delivery of Air Max 95s.

With the "HBCU Pack," Nike has cooked up four Air Max sneakers specifically for Norfolk State University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Florida A&M University.

Using the 30-year-old Air Max as a canvas, each pair embodies school pride in a clean and stylish way. The results are like varsity jackets for your feet.

For instance, Norfolk State's Air Max sneakers come wrapped in smooth suede and leather layers in green and golden yellow, the school's signature colors. NSU's famous "Behold, the Green and Gold" saying even appears on the heel, right above the green Air bubbles in the soles.

On the other hand, FAMU's pairs arrive in their traditional orange and green colors, alongside slick reptilian touches inspired by their rattlesnake mascot, the Rattler.

And all of the collection's Nike sneakers has the schools' logos, followed by their founding year stamped on the tongue.

Nike's Yardrunners program not only shows love to HBCUs but also to its talented alumni and students, the minds behind these nice Nike collections.

Last year's Yardrunners initiative delivered two premium Air Force 1 sneakers, one designed by Kahlana Barfield Brown and a luxurious faux fur pair by Diallo's Dex Robinson.

2025 brings good-looking Air Maxes honoring some of the greatest HBCUs.

The Nike Air Max 95 "HBCU Pack" is expected to drop on Nike's website sometime during the holiday season. But with homecoming just around the corner, hopefully these Air Maxes will land very soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
