A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way

The Nike Air Max 95's anniversary just got prettier (pink, too). That's right, the sportswear brand is running back the "Pink Foam" Air Max for the model's 30th anniversary.

The Air Max 95 "Pink Foam" may be relatively young, but it's got the energy of a Nike classic. The shoes initially dropped back in 2020 and eventually earned a co-sign from secret Air Max fancier Kim Kardashian. But these ain't a Kardashian collab, nor did they need Kimberly's approval to be great.

The general release Nike shoe arrives as this pink version of the ultra-classic "Neon" colorway. Similar to the bold green pairs, the Pink Foams see the classic grey gradient applied to its layered suede and mesh upper. Meanwhile, these delicate pink hues strike the shoe's woven eyelets, branding moments, and Air bubbles.

Speaking of Air, the 2025 pairs will slightly differ from the OGs. The latest design will feature Big Bubble tooling, giving the shoe this classic, chunky look and a little extra signature cushioning for your feet.

Nike took the same design approach with its Air Max 1 in 2023, getting extremely close to its original 1986 look.

Other than that, it's still the same dainty pink Air Max sneaker as before, just bigger than ever now.

Actually, lots of big (bubble) things are happening for the Air Max 95 this year. Nike is expected to drop several big-soled versions this year, including a stealthy black iteration and the born-again "Neon" colorway.

Although not believed to be Big Bubble-fied, Nike's upcoming skate-ready Air Max 95 sneakers offer a similarly chunked-up vibe. Thank you, Nike SB.