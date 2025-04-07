Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max 95's anniversary just got prettier (pink, too). That's right, the sportswear brand is running back the "Pink Foam" Air Max for the model's 30th anniversary.

The Air Max 95 "Pink Foam" may be relatively young, but it's got the energy of a Nike classic. The shoes initially dropped back in 2020 and eventually earned a co-sign from secret Air Max fancier Kim Kardashian. But these ain't a Kardashian collab, nor did they need Kimberly's approval to be great.

Shop Nike Air Max 95
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The general release Nike shoe arrives as this pink version of the ultra-classic "Neon" colorway. Similar to the bold green pairs, the Pink Foams see the classic grey gradient applied to its layered suede and mesh upper. Meanwhile, these delicate pink hues strike the shoe's woven eyelets, branding moments, and Air bubbles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Speaking of Air, the 2025 pairs will slightly differ from the OGs. The latest design will feature Big Bubble tooling, giving the shoe this classic, chunky look and a little extra signature cushioning for your feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike took the same design approach with its Air Max 1 in 2023, getting extremely close to its original 1986 look.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Other than that, it's still the same dainty pink Air Max sneaker as before, just bigger than ever now.

Actually, lots of big (bubble) things are happening for the Air Max 95 this year. Nike is expected to drop several big-soled versions this year, including a stealthy black iteration and the born-again "Neon" colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Although not believed to be Big Bubble-fied, Nike's upcoming skate-ready Air Max 95 sneakers offer a similarly chunked-up vibe. Thank you, Nike SB.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now
    • Sneakers
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
    • Sneakers
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's '00s Laceless Air Max Sneaker Is Part Slip-On, All Crazy Tech
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations
    • Sneakers
  • They're Fashion's Favorite Interior Designers. Can They Sell Olive Oil?
    • Culture
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
    • Sneakers
  • It's Officially Time to Stop Sleeping on Jaeger-LeCoultre
    • Watches
  • Everyone Wants This Weirdo Sneaker-Loafer-Boat-Shoe. No One Can Find It
    • Sneakers
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now