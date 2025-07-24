Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Most Stylish Running Shoe Makes For a Luxurious Ghost

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
These are clean, right? Nike’s been on a roll lately with some of its best, most thoughtful colorways keep showing up on its most experimental sneakers. SneakerTok’s style runners know the vibe, muted Pegs or the overengineered Air Max Dn8 shoes with those surgical colorblocked palettes.

Nike’s Ava Rover sneaker keeps that tradition going with a minimal “Phantom/Light Bone” makeup that’s anything but boring.

This ghostly white sneaker builds on the success of Hyein Seo’s Nike Ava Rover collab, returning with everything you’d expect from one of the brand’s most high-tech, high-style, high-impact sneakers. 

This shoe’s got that slim-thicc build, streamlined up top with a little extra mass down low. The upper blends airy mesh with layered TPU, nodding to classics like the Shox R4

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And with its digital-fade textures and grayscale wash, the whole shoe feels like it’s still rendering. Like the kind of sneaker a Hideo Kojima protagonist might lace up underneath some ACRONYM cargos.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Available for $140 on Nike’s website, the Ava Rover sneaker lives in that same sweet spot as Nike’s best walking shoes, where technical gear is ready to pull off Olympic-level moves if the moment calls for it (say, during a particularly ambitious Friday night), but still looks clean with a no-fuss fit. 

Which, honestly, is probably the best way to describe this shoe. It’s accessible tech that doesn’t feel try-hard or awkward.

And in the “Phantom/Light Bone” colorway? That’s Nike at its minimal best. With the Ava Rover sneaker, understatement is the statement.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
