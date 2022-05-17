Nike Boosts the Air Kukini Agenda With “Triple Black” Colorway

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Kukini "Triple Black"

Buy: Nike's webstore

Editor’s Notes: Nike is really pushing the Kukini agenda, with no help from a particular California streetwear brand (cough, cough Stüssy).

After dropping the leopard-printed Air Kukini SE, Nike prepares to issue an all-black colorway for its next drop.

The Nike Air Kukini "Triple Black" serves up big Venom energy, as its achromatic nature and matching spidey web overlay remind me of the Marvel anti-hero figure.

The forthcoming dark-sided Kukini model is also reminiscent of Junya Watanabe COMME des GARÇONS' early 2000s Air Kukini collab, which included an all-black color offering with a cream translucent Air sole unit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Air Kukini silhouette debuted in 2000 as a part of Nike's Alpha Project, which also birthed models like the Air Flightposite and Air Presto.

Nike makes a point to emphasize the Kukini's origins with the upcoming "Triple Black" colorway, bringing back the shoe in its OG form and stamping it with Alpha Project's five-dot logo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Since its retro in the 2010s, the Kukini has been pretty much missing from the sneaker scene, that is until Stüssy got its hands on the model in 2020 and churned out the Air Zoom Spiridon Kukini — blending the Air Zoom Spiridon and Air Kukini into one sneaker.

The Kukini has always carried an underdog status and meager band of followers due to its disruptive webbed lace-free design. So, aside from praise from the model's limited diehard devotees, reactions to recent Kukini drops have been just as quiet as its return to the sneaker sphere.

Nonetheless, the Air Kukini is slowly hitting the scene again as Nike paces its comeback, continuing to boost the Kukini initiative with the soon-come "Triple Black" release.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.